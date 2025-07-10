Manchester United hope to host 2035 Women's World Cup in brand new stadium

The Red Devils revealed plans to rebuild Old Trafford in March in an ambitious long-term project.

The Red Devils hired Lord Seb Coe to spearhead the operation in what is perhaps the most ambitious stadium rebuild in Premier League history. Now, the proposed £2bn ground has been presented as a potential host venue for the Women’s World Cup final 2035.

The 2035 World Cup will be held across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as the Football Association is working on a bid to present to football's world governing body FIFA by the end of the year which reports say will likely be accepted.

United have estimated a five-to-six-year timeline for the completion of the new stadium which leaves them plenty of time ahead of the competition. The 2035 World Cup will mark the second time that the competition has been contested by 48 teams after the 2031 edition, which will be hosted by the United States and Mexico.

Coe spoke on the project and the renovation of the surrounding Manchester area which is an exciting project as hundreds of millions are pumped into the city.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen the difference that sports-led regeneration can make in fostering strong communities and acting as a catalyst for economic growth,” said Coe. “That was certainly true of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics – and now, I believe, Greater Manchester’s moment has come.

“Working with Trafford Council and the Mayor, there’s huge potential to bring new homes and jobs to the area around the Manchester United stadium. And looking ahead, I see a chance to bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup to a new Old Trafford Stadium in 2035. The home nations are the sole bidder, which presents a rare opportunity to bid to host the global football family.”

A survey of United supporters last year identified that 52 per cent of fans asked were in favour of building a new stadium as the club move away from Old Trafford which has seen better days. No planning application has been submitted to date for the new stadium but it could be submitted before the end of the year as the project gets underway.