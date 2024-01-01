Manchester United don't want to let Scott McTominay go after rejecting bids

The Red Devils are not opposed to letting the homegrown midfielder leave, per Manchester Evening News.
However, Mctominay was valued at £40m by the club last summer and had a stellar campaign.
Galatasaray vice-chairman Ibrahim Hatipoglu admitted to interest in the United player.
"McTominay's transfer fee is being discussed," Hatipoglu said, as quoted by Haber Sarı Kırmızı.
"Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a good player, he has many suitors, he wants to see all options.
"There is no talk of single-digit figures for right-back and midfield transfers. But we have allocated a budget of less than €10million for right-back.
"There is no negative situation regarding Guela Doue . Negotiations are ongoing McTominay and Doue. Wan-Bissaka is not our priority."