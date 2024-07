Man Utd willing to trigger Inacio clause in Sporting CP deal

Man Utd willing to trigger Inacio clause in Sporting CP deal

Manchester United are willing to trigger the buyout clause of Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

A Bola says United are expected to match the clause in the next fortnight.

United see Inacio as a replacement for released veteran Rapha Varane.

They are considering the Portugal international as an alternative to Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite.

United had an offer £35m for Branthwaite rejected last week.