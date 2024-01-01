Man Utd want to keep Old Trafford standing if the club moves

Manchester United want to keep Old Trafford as it stands, even if they build a new stadium.

The Red Devils do not want to lose their historic ground, which had been a consideration.

Per The Mail, United want to build a new 100,000-capacity for the future, labeling it “Wembley of the North.”

However, the idea is to have Old Trafford still available for the women’s team and the youth team.

They would use the ground, while the iconic statues and other landmarks around it would remain intact.

For instance, the Munich clock and tunnel that commemorates the 1958 air disaster, and the statues dedicated to Sir Matt Busby, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jimmy Murphy, and the trio of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law