Sir Alex Ferguson: Cristiano Ronaldo will quit after Euros

The Manchester United legend has made a very bold Ronaldo claim

Manchester United legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will call it quits for Portugal after Euro 2024.

The forward has been in middling form with his nation at the tournament, failing to score in open play.

Ronaldo did net a goal in a penalty shootout win over Slovenia in the last 16, but missed a penalty during the contest.

“I can't image that (he'll play in 2026),” Ferguson told SportBild in Germany, as per Metro.

“Football will become even faster and more athletic in the coming years. In addition, the space for central strikers will become increasingly smaller.

“In contrast to defenders, it is more difficult for strikers to play at the highest level when they are older.”

“One or two more titles would not mean much to him,” Ferguson added.

“Because he has had a unique career.”