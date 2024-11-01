Man Utd Treble winner York named Trinidad & Tobago coach

Manchester United Treble winner Dwight Yorke has been named new coach of Trinidad & Tobago.

Yorke led T&T to the 2006 World Cup. He has previously had a spell as the country's assistant coach.

Advertisement Advertisement

I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the Trinidad and Tobago national team," said Yorke.

"The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to.

"Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented."