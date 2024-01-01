Man Utd Treble winner convinced of top four finish

Tribal Football
Manchester United Treble winner Wes Brown is convinced they're finish the season in the top four.

United have lost two of their opening three games this season.

But Brown insists: "I'm very disappointed with the game against Liverpool.

“There are a lot of things that Manchester United can work on, but I still feel that with the new signings, there's still a lot to show and a lot to give there.

“It might take a little bit of time, but hopefully that starts sooner rather than later and I'm still going to stand by my prediction of United getting into the top four.

“Obviously the game against Liverpool didn’t go to plan after a positive first 20 minutes and then individual mistakes gave them chances, they counter-attacked and punished them.”

