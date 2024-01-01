Man Utd signing Zirkzee posts tribute to Bologna

Manchester United and Netherlands star Joshua Zirkzee has sent an emotional message to his old club.

The striker has moved from Italian outfit Bologna to the Red Devils after Euro 2024 concluded.

Zirzkee, who signed for a fee of €42.5million, is thankful for all he accomplished at Bologna.

"Grazie, rossoblu. I can’t really find the words to explain how much you all mean to me," Zirkzee wrote in an emotional message on Instagram.

"The stadium, the city, this team, but especially the PEOPLE will always have a special place in my heart.

"I hope, that for all the support and trust that you gave me, I have given something back in return.

“Bologna is finally where it belongs and I will support and cheer for you from a distance! Ti Amo, Bolo. Forever (two heart emojis)."