Man Utd scrap annual awards night

Manchester United have decided against holding their annual awards gala.

While United are into the Europa League final next week, they're currently sitting 16th in the Premier League.

They also canceled the awards night a year ago, despite finishing eighth and winning the FA Cup against neighbours Manchester City.

United have also scrapped the prospect of a victory parade should they win the Europa League final against Tottenham next Wednesday night. Instead, they will hold a family BBQ at the club's Carrington training centre.

United, this season, face their worst league finish since the 1973-74 relegation campaign.

Meanwhile, the annual player awards will be presented on the pitch at Old Trafford before the final home game of the season against Aston Villa on 25 May.