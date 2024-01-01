Man Utd's Yoro reveals comeback date after long term injury

Tribal Football
Manchester United youngster Leny Yoro has reportedly told his friends that he is hoping to be fit by early December.

The center half has not yet played in the Premier League or any competitive game this season.

He was injured in the club’s first pre-season friendly in the United States against Arsenal, breaking a bone in his foot.

According to GiveMeSport, Yoro believes their Premier League clash with Arsenal on December 4th could be his comeback date.

United are not taking any risks with Yoro and do not want to aggravate his injury.

Yoro is likely to be back in United’s first team training before the November international break.

