Man Utd's stadium plans given huge boost as UK government want to "crack on" with project

Manchester United have been given some positive news by the UK government this week as plans to kickstart their stadium project begin.

United announced a desire to build a new 100,000-seater stadium next to Old Trafford which is said to be a 5-year build that will cost around £2BN. United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe's desires to build a “Wembley of the North” but will need huge investment to get the project going in the coming years.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy backed the plans and said the current Labour government want nothing more than to back the idea which should help boost the economy.

"It's a moving feast at the moment, but we are impatient to get the economy growing again and get projects like this off the ground. We're not wasting a minute.

"The Chancellor, Business Secretary and I have been in discussions and we're really keen to crack on.

"Manchester United have to make their own plans and satisfy their own investors. What we have to do as a Government is maximise the benefits of projects like these for the communities that they serve.

"That's why we are working with the Mayor of Greater Manchester and others. But we're really confident we can do that."

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham revealed that no public money would be used to build the 100,000-seater venue which means United will be relying upon outside investors who may be cautious in investing into a club who have debts of over £1BN. The new stadium should help boost the local economy and help the club grow as a whole and now with government backing the ambitious project may soon come to life.