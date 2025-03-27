Man Utd's Fletcher twins captain respective countries

Manchester United's Fletcher twins both wore the captain's armband for their nations this week.

Jack and Tyler are the sons of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who is now on the coaching staff at the club.

Darren is a former captain of Scotland, making 80 appearances overall.

And midfielder Tyler skippered Scotland U19 against Poland last week.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Jack has decided to commit to England and captained the team in their draw with the Czech Republic on March 20.

Jack has been training with the senior squad at United this season.