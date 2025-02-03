Man Utd's Amass to stay after no suitable loan offers received

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Youngster Harry Amass will remain at Manchester United for the rest of the season.

United had hoped to secure a loan move for the 17-year-old, but no suitable opportunity materialized, per Manchester Evening News.

The club was only willing to let him leave if a team presented a clear development plan.

After it became evident that Amass wasn’t in ex-boss Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans, he was placed on a conditioning program to build muscle.

He impressed during United’s pre-season tour in the U.S. and traveled to Wembley for the Community Shield.

Despite being included in six Premier League squads late last season, he has yet to make his senior debut.

