Mainoo breaks Man Utd players' silence on Ten Hag stay

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has welcomed Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision to retain Erik ten Hag.

The England midfielder is currently at Euro 2024 in Germany with the rest of the squad.

However, he took a bit of time to speak about his club situation, after learning that Ten Hag had held onto his job.

He stated, "I am happy to keep building with him - he has won two trophies and there are more to come.

"It is nice to have the peace of mind that we know what manager we are going back to for pre-season."

He added: "I am so grateful for him that he put his trust in me and believed in me to play in the team. I can't thank him enough."