Man Utd hit by Mainoo blow

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has joined the club's injury-list.

Mainoo is facing "a few weeks" out after suffering a muscle injury in the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Defender Harry Maguire is also out for a similar length of time having also been injured at Villa Park.

However, fullback Noussair Mazraoui is back in full training after undergoing heart surgery last week.

The Morocco international had a minor procedure and is now training again.