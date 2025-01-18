Tribal Football
Man Utd great Rooney: Denis presented me with the No10 shirt
Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Denis Law.

The United legend passed away on Friday at the age of 84.

Rooney told BBC Sport: "I met Denis quite a few times, and he has always been helpful. He has given me lots of advice over the years, and I was very fortunate that Denis presented me with the number 10 shirt.

"Initially, I was number eight and when Ruud van Nistelrooy left, Denis presented me with the number 10 shirt, which was a huge honour to have a club legend present me with that shirt.

"When I was younger, he was a bit before my time to watch Denis, but when you join a football club you do a lot of learning about the club and Denis was one of the main players that you looked up and learned about his career."

