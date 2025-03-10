Man Utd fans staged successful protest before Arsenal draw

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United fans held a passionate protest against the club's owners before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Organised by The 1958 supporters' group, thousands of fans marched to Old Trafford with many wearing black in protest of how the club has treated the support.

Co-organiser Steve Crompton told BBC Sport: "It is certainly not about the football, it never has been.

"It is about the Glazer ownership and the debt that is looming over us that we cannot seem to get away from.

"It is just bad news after bad news, whether it is staff redundancies, hikes in ticket prices or concessions being taken away. Your match-going fans and your local workforce seem to be copping for it, but we seem to be getting nothing in return."

 

