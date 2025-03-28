Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro

Tribal Football
Manchester United have now confirmed that five players have returned to first team training ahead of the clash against Nottingham Forest.

United players are beginning to return to Carrington as the final international break of the Premier League season comes to an end. Manager Ruben Amorim has not had it easy when it comes to injuries since he took over from former manager Erik ten Hag but the break has helped his side rest and recover before the Forest trip next week. 

The club website has confirmed that defenders Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro are all involved in training once again which will give United a major boost against a Forest side who are challenging for a Champions League spot this season. Shaw has been sidelined since December's 4-0 win over Everton, whilst Maguire last appeared in the Emirates FA Cup game against Fulham at the start of the month. 

Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton have both been absent recently but have been spotted in training which will allow Amorim some backup if first-choice Andre Onana picks up a knock. United remain languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table but the Europa League is still a possibility, especially with the return of five key squad members which will allow more rotation and cover from potential injuries. 

