Man Utd chiefs see new role for Dalot
Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot is starting to emerge as a leader at the club.

The Portuguese flier impressed last season, playing nearly every game and putting in stellar displays.

Dalot, who helped United win the FA Cup to round off a largely forgettable season, is a contender for club captaincy.

Per the Manchester Evening News, he is seen as the next in line after current skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Dalot has impressed manager Erik ten Hag and the United hierarchy over the past two years.

There was a time when his United future was in doubt, but he is now firmly their starting right back.

