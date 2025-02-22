Man Utd chief Berrarda threatens staff with sack over leaks

Manchester United chief Omar Berrada has warned staff they face dismissal should they leak to the press.

Over 250 staff members have been made redundant by United and there has been stories over certain axings and about the rock bottom morale around the club.

A further 200 staff could also be forced out in the coming weeks.

And an email from Berrada, seen by the Telegraph, read: “Anyone disclosing information outside of the club is breaching their obligations of confidentiality, and we are very clear that this will be considered gross misconduct.

“To protect the club and its colleagues, additional measures are being put in place to prevent future breaches of confidentiality and also identify any persons responsible.

“Journalists are extremely well-versed in gathering information from multiple sources.”