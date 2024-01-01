Man Utd boss Ten Hag returns to Utrecht to take charge

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is finally set to take part in a game he will be unable to lose.

The Red Devils manager has been struggling since the start of the Premier League season.

United have lost two of their opening three games, going down to Liverpool at home this past weekend.

Ten Hag is back in Holland during the international break, and he has agreed to manage a team of former Utrecht players.

They will be taking on the current Utrecht team, which means there can be no real winner or loser!

There have been suggestions that Ten Hag’s job at United is under threat, especially if they lose to Southampton after the international break.