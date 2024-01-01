Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits still building up Ugarte fitness

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits they're still building the match fitness of Manuel Ugarte.

Ten Hag was speaking before today's clash at Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "He’s a player very short in sessions, now he has a start in him. In Southampton, he came in as a sub.

"Yeah, still, he’s in the process that he has come into the club. He has to come into the team and know what is the game, what are the principles, what are the rules, and know his team-mates. So, especially, know with his profile what he can contribute for his team.

"So yeah, we are in that process and that will take some time, but it will come, it will come in a natural way. And you can already see when he is fulfilling the process he will really be a very good player for us.”