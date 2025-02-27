Man Utd boss Amorim defends Dorgu as suspension revealed

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says Patrick Dorgu will learn from last night's red card.

The Dane was sent off in the first-half of last night's victory over Ipswich Town.

"Any player here can have a mistake like today from Patrick and the sending off, he wants to play the ball," Amorim said.

"Maybe he’s a little bit harsh with the way he went for the ball. He’s inexperienced but he’s clearly ready for the Premier League.

"People judge right away so last week he was okay, good performance against Everton and today they will say that he’s not experienced enough to play in the Premier League. But I don’t feel that way."

Dorgu will miss the FA Cup tie with Fulham this weekend and the two Premier League matches against Arsenal and Leicester City next month.