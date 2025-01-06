Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has dumped his Twitter account this weekend.

The Argentine, who came off the bench to assist in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, made the move prior to the game.

Garnacho appears to have also told fans “No Twitter” through his Instagram page after fans questioned the situation.

Garnacho has fallen out of favor with new manager Ruben Amorim, as he was a regular starter under Erik ten Hag.

The player may be choosing to focus on his football rather than worry about social media.

The winger has been an option off the bench in the last four matches for United.