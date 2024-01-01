Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms

Manchester United’s stance on signing Ben Chilwell has been made clear to Chelsea.

The Red Devils were being linked to the England international left-back this summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea want to sell Chilwell on a permanent basis due to his high wage and injury issues.

However, United would only be interested if it was a loan deal with an option to buy.

They do not want to commit to signing Chilwell permanently, given they do have other first team left backs.

However, both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with injuries for the past 12 months.