Man United revive interest in Bayern Munich defender

Man United are reportedly interested in reviving their interest in Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man United reportedly made a move for the 28-year-old last summer but Bayern Munich were unwilling to let the centre-back go.

Bayern are now said to be more willing to let the South Korea international leave the club with several sides interested in securing his signature.

According to TEAMtalk, Ruben Amorim’s side will once again make a move to sign him once the summer window opens.

Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof both look set to leave United once their contracts expire at the end of the season and there are doubts over Harry Maguire’s future.

United will look to undergo a major squad overhaul in the summer as Amorim hopes to improve on their worst ever Premier League season.