Man United pursuing 'next Jude Bellingham'

Man Unite are eyeing a move for Ajax wonderkid Abdellah Ouazane, who has been compared with Jude Bellingham.

Per the Daily Mail, Man United have sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old amid a series of impressive performances at the Under-17 African Cup of Nations.

Ouazane has been likened to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham in terms of his playing style but is yet to make a senior appearance for Ajax.

Man United are said to be looking to bring in several young stars this summer as they will likely operate on a limited budget.

Amorim’s side will be hoping to raise £200 million through player sales in the summer with a major squad overhaul planned.