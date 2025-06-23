Man United keeping tabs on Krasnodar captain Eduard Spertsyan

Man United are reportedly interested in signing Krasnodar captain Eduard Spertsyan but face some serious competition from clubs across Europe.

According to L'Eco di Bergamo, via Tutto Atalanta, are monitoring the 25-year-old attacking midfielder but face competition from clubs domestic and abroad.

Brentford, Atalanta, and newly crowned Champions League winners PSG have all registered an interest in the Armenian.

The report adds that Dutch giants Ajax have a 'concrete advantage' in signing him despite all the interest.

Spertsyan has just 12 months left on his contract in Russia as he scored 11 goals and provided seven assists as Krasnodar lifted the league title.