Man United eye cut-price alternatives after Liam Delap rejection

Man United have identified two strikers as potential alternatives to Liam Delap who looks set to reject Ruben Amorim's side in favour of a move to Chelsea.

Delap’s move to Chelsea appears to be nothing more than a formality with the striker set to complete his medical on Monday.

Man United had been widely regarded as the favourites to sign Delap but their failure to qualify for the Champions League reportedly swayed his decision.

Amorim’s side are still prioritising a new striker this summer, however, and according to Give Me Sport, they’re looking at Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Kolo Muani is seemingly unwanted at PSG after spending the second half of the season on loan at Juventus and could be avaliable for £35 million

Mateta, on the other hand, is reportedly looking to leave Crystal Palace in pursuit of European football which could hamper United in their pursuit.

