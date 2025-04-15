Man United dealt major Joshua Zirkzee injury blow

Man United forward Joshua Zirkzee will likely miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury in the 4-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old lasted just 10 minutes at St James’ Park on Sunday, hobbling off the pitch with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

According to the BBC, Man United now fear he will likely miss the rest of the season as they review the severity of Zirkzee’s injury.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently without the likes of Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt as we reach the business end of the season.

Zirkzee’s injury leaves United with limited options up top, Amorim will now have to rely on fellow out-of-form striker Rasmus Hojlund or youngster Chido Obi.