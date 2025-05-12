Man United chiefs set target for next season as woeful form continues

Manchester United's 'power brokers' have already set Ruben Amorim a target for next season as they look set to finish their worst ever Premier League campaign.

Amorim’s side currently sit down in 16th with just 39 points from their 36 Premier League games, marking their worst ever campaign in the English top flight.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite that, United may still be playing Champions League football next season as they face fellow strugglers Tottenham in the Europa League final later in the month.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the powers that be at the club will be aiming for a top six finish next season.

The once highly-regarded Portuguese coach has urged the club to have a ‘strong summer’ to help them get out of their current circumstances.

Ruben Amorim begs for transfer funds as Man United limp towards Europa League final

After the 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, He said: "For me, the biggest concern is that feeling it’s okay (to lose), we cannot change our position so much so it’s okay.

“That is the biggest problem in our club in this moment, because we are losing the feeling of we are a massive club and it’s the end of the world to lose a game at home. I think that is the biggest concern in our club.

"We need to be really strong in the summer and be brave. We will not have a next season like this if we start like this. If the feeling is still here we should give space to different person."