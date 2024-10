Manchester City matchwinner Jeremy Doku hailed teammate Ederson after victory over Fulham.

Ederson denied Adama Traore one-on-one before Doku struck City's third in the 3-2 win.

"I don’t think there’s any doubts about how good he is as a keeper,” said Doku afterwards.

“He’s saved us a lot, not only in this game. But he’s always there to help us, even with the ball.

“He’s a very reliable goalkeeper, as I should say.”