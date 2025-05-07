Man City veteran hoping to join Pep Guardiola's coaching team

Man City midfielder llkay Gundogan would like to become a member of Pep Guardiola's coaching set-up once he decides to retire from playing.

The 34-year-old has been a key player for Guardiola for the best part of a decade having joined Man City back in 2016.

Gundogan spent a season at the legendary manager’s former club, Barcelona, before re-joining City last summer.

As the central midfielder approaches the twilight of his career, Gundogan has set his sights on a coaching role with the Premier League side.

"I haven't asked him, but there's probably nothing better than starting out as Pep's assistant. The examples of the last few years have shown that it can pave the way for a coaching career. Being Pep's assistant coach would be extremely appealing to me," Gundogan told SportBild.