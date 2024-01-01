Man City star Rodri could be the face of the PFA in a “serious wakeup call”

Manchester City midfielder Rodri could find himself at the forefront of a player campaign this week.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has responded to Rodri's suggestion about players going on strike due to excessive games being scheduled in the calendar.

Rodri stated that players were frustrated at their being so many games all year.

The PFA stated: “In recent weeks, our members have made their feelings very clear when it comes to the fixture calendar and player workload.

"Players and their unions have asked to be listened to and to be a central part of these processes. When they are ignored then the natural consequence is that players will begin to consider all options available to them."

They added that Rodri’s comments should be a “serious wakeup call” to the governing bodies.