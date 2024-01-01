Man City set to face mega punishment if found guilty

Manchester City might face a mega punishment if they are found guilty of breaching financial rules.

The Premier League giants may even be thrown out of the top flight entirely.

Per The Telegraph, City face booting out from the league and Champions League if the top flight wins its case against them.

City’s trial over 115 alleged breaches of FFP has started this week and will likely have an outcome in the next few months.

The source notes that clause 31 of the FA Cup rules states: “Where a club has been admitted to participate in the competition but is then removed from the league in which it competes (or its league fixtures are suspended), the Professional Game Board (PGB) may remove the club from the competition.”

This means City may find they are not in any competitions, if the Premier League deems it so.

While such a punishment is the worst case scenario, a huge points deduction over multiple seasons may be more likely.