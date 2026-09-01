Man City's Grealish given permission to undergo Everton medical

Manchester City have given Jack Grealish permission to have a medical with Everton.

The Toffees have agreed another loan deal with City, as Grealish enters the final year of his contract, as per Sky Sports.

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Grealish spent the 2025/26 campaign at Everton, scoring twice in 20 Premier League appearances.

His time at the club, however, was cut short due to a foot injury that saw him return to his parent club.

Sunderland have also been linked with a deadline day move for Grealish, but the former Aston Villa man has his sights set on a return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to play under David Moyes once again this season.