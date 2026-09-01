Man City's Grealish given permission to undergo Everton medical

The Toffees have agreed another loan deal with City, as Grealish enters the final year of his contract, as per Sky Sports.
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Grealish spent the 2025/26 campaign at Everton, scoring twice in 20 Premier League appearances.
His time at the club, however, was cut short due to a foot injury that saw him return to his parent club.
Sunderland have also been linked with a deadline day move for Grealish, but the former Aston Villa man has his sights set on a return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to play under David Moyes once again this season.