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Man City's Grealish given permission to undergo Everton medical

Man City's Grealish given permission to undergo Everton medical
Man City's Grealish given permission to undergo Everton medical Credit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jessica Hornby

Manchester City have given Jack Grealish permission to have a medical with Everton.

The Toffees have agreed another loan deal with City, as Grealish enters the final year of his contract, as per Sky Sports. 

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Grealish spent the 2025/26 campaign at Everton, scoring twice in 20 Premier League appearances. 

His time at the club, however, was cut short due to a foot injury that saw him return to his parent club. 

Sunderland have also been linked with a deadline day move for Grealish, but the former Aston Villa man has his sights set on a return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to play under David Moyes once again this season. 

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Premier LeagueJack GrealishEvertonManchester CityFootball transfers