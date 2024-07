Man City resist Bayern Munich attempts for Ake

Manchester City have successfully fought off Bayern Munich's attempts for Nathan Ake.

In the market for a new centre-half, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany recommended the signing of his former City teammate.

Tz says Bayern made a push for the Holland international, but City were determined to resist.

Despite Bayern's attempts, both City and Ake agreed to stick together.

And in the end, the Germans turned to Hiroki Ito, who has arrived from VfB Stuttgart this week.