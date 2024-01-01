Man City make major De Bruyne contract call

Manchester City do not have any intention to open contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian only has a year left on his contract and will likely leave the club at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Bruyne has talked about wanting to move to Saudi Arabia when his time at City ends.

Per the Manchester Evening News, City only discuss contracts with players over 30 when the deal is close to expiring.

They are reluctant to sanction any big offers to players who are nearing the end of their peaks.

De Bruyne is now 32 and has shown signs of slowing down over the past year.