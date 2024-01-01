Man City make De Bruyne call for Arsenal clash

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss their game at the weekend.

As the Citizens prepare to take on title rivals Arsenal, they will do so without De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder is not fit enough to take part due to a groin problem.

While the injury is not thought to be long term, per The Mirror, City are not going to rush De Bruyne back.

"I didn't speak with the doctors yet. I will have more info tomorrow," manager Pep Guardiola said about the situation in midweek.

"Against a team (Internazionale in the Champions League) that defended 5-3-2 and five players went to one side, they could not make contact with Rodri and you have to turn the ball quick and we needed players special for small spaces. Rico (Lewis), Phil and Gundo are the best in the pockets, in the small spaces. Phil turned and shot and Gundo was there for the two crosses.

"The way they defend, I was thinking after 35 minutes that I wanted to make this substitution. After the doctor said to me that Kevin was not ready to play but I was ready to make this substitution anyway.”