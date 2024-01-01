Man City in advanced talks with ex-West Ham striker Mubama

Manchester City are in advanced talks to do a deal to bring in Divin Mubama to the club.

The Premier League champions are set to sign the 19-year-old as a free agent.

Mubama, whose contract at West Ham ran out in the summer, will sign for a set compensation fee that the Hammers will receive.

The England Under-20 international has chosen to join City over many other European and English teams.

He is likely to go into the club’s under-21 team for the coming season, given his age.

However, the club do see him as one who can quickly transition into the first team picture.