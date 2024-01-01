Tribal Football
Man City defender Akanji: When do we have holidays?

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji admits he finds their playing schedule "tough".

The Swiss has already made seven appearances this season.

"It's so tough," said Akanji.

"You don't just think about this season - but also next season. Let's say we win the league or cup, then go to the final of the Club World Cup; the Community Shield is three weeks after. So when do we have holidays?

"There are no breaks in winter, so if we are lucky we get two weeks and then we need to be back and into next season.

"Then the next summer it's the World Cup. There's no end to it."

