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Man City debutant Ndiaye 'happy move got done' but admits leaving Everton was 'difficult'

Man City debutant Ndiaye 'happy move got done' but admits leaving Everton was 'difficult'
Man City debutant Ndiaye 'happy move got done' but admits leaving Everton was 'difficult'REUTERS

Man City new boy Iliman Ndiaye admitted that leaving Everton was hard following their 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry on Saturday (September 5).

The 26-year-old secured his reported £65 million move to the Etihad on deadline day, signing a deal until the summer of 2031.

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Ndiaye was handed his first start against newly promoted Coventry, in which a single goal from star man Erling Haaland proved the difference.

Speaking to Final Score after the game, Ndiaye expressed his delight with the move, but admitted it was hard to leave former club Everton.

"Very good (game). Started with a win, so couldn't get any better. Felt great, obviously we wanted to win the game. It has been difficult,” he said.

"Like we said to each other, all the games are going to be hard. The last few days have been really good. Obviously, I am at Manchester City now, so I am happy. Happy the move got done. The lads have been welcoming me very good."

On leaving Everton: "It was hard. The fans and obviously one of my daughters was born there, so it was difficult. It is football, you know. I said I wanted to be playing at the highest level, playing in the big leagues - the Champions League.

"Worked really hard since I was young. Obviously, the moment finally arrived. I am not going to stop here - it is just the beginning."

On Enzo Maresca: "Been amazing. Top Manager. I just can't wait to see what the future holds for us."

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Premier LeagueIliman NdiayeEvertonManchester CityCoventry

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