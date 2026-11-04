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Man City could face 'new financial charges' in Premier League probe

Man City manager Enzo Maresca.
Man City manager Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City could face a string of fresh charges relating to their financial conduct after 2018, with the Premier League facing another key decision on the saga.

City have already been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges, after being accused of breaching  Premier League FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018, and failing to comply with the investigation.

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An independent commission found City guilty on almost all charges, but the club continue to plead their innocence and have appealed.

Among the possible sanctions being considered are a substantial fine, transfer bans, points deductions,  and/or being stripped of Premier League titles.

However, as per the latest from Miguel Delaney of The Independent, City could now face more questions, with ‘some Premier League executives pushing for City to be investigated for the seasons since 2018 after being found guilty of 114 charges of breaches of financial rules’.

The details on this matter remain unconfirmed, but City are expecting an answer on their appeal before the end of 2026.

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