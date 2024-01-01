Guardiola provides Haaland update after death of close friend

Tribal Football
Manchester City's Erling Haaland is grieving the loss of family friend Ivar Eggja and manager Pep Guardiola has given an update on the situation.

Guardiola is unsure whether Haaland will play in Manchester City’s game against Brentford this weekend after he was offered compassionate leave. 

The Haaland family are grieving the passing of Ivar Eggja, who has died at the age of 59. Haaland posted an emotional message on Instagram regarding his passing. 

“Words cannot describe how much you meant to me! Words cannot describe how much you will be missed! Thank you for everything, you madman. We will see each other again. Rest in peace, Ivar.” 

Eggja has played a huge role in Haaland’s life and was the best man when Haaland’s father Alf-Inge married his mother Gry Marita. 

Guardiola spoke on Haaland and how he will monitor the situation to see if he is mentally ready for the weekend clash. 

“It’s a tough moment for him and his family,” he said. “Our thoughts are with him and all of his family. We will see tomorrow if he is mentally and physically able to play.” 

 

