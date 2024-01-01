Man City boss Guardiola: Only matter of time before Frank lands big club move

Man City boss Guardiola: Only a matter of time before Frank lands big club move

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Thomas Frank is destined for bigger things than Brentford.

Guardiola discussed the Dane after Saturday's narrow 2-1 win over the Bees.

Advertisement Advertisement

"They are an extraordinary team," said the City boss. "What they do always makes sense.

"Every corner is a headache. They are compact. This season, they have a high press. Thomas is one of the best."

On Frank eventually moving to a bigger club, Guardiola replied: "It is just a question of time.

"I'm good in a few things, one of which is reading when the manager is good. It is going to happen."

In response, Frank said: "First, thank you for that, Pep - it is always nice.

"There are a lot of reasons why I admire Pep. He always shows class and did it when we beat them here last time, almost 50 games ago.

"I am very happy at Brentford but maybe one day I will try something new."