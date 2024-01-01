Man City boss Guardiola hails "unstoppable" Haaland after West Ham hat-trick

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of Erling Haaland after his hat-trick in victory at West Ham on Saturday.

Haaland struck all three goals as City won 3-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola later said: “Erling’s unstoppable, there’s no central defender, not even with a gun, to stop him,” the City boss declared.

“He’s playing much better in everything. The details, he stays 20 minutes or half an hour after training sessions.

“Last season not even once was he there because he didn’t feel good - tired, niggles.

“He was there and at the end he’s so smart. He needs the team and what he needs is the team to give him more balls in the final third.

“With Rico, Kevin, Gundo, McAtee, we’re going to create those situations because they’re really good in small spaces.

“We need players with crosses, we are still not so clever. Jeremy arrives in the final third and we are not precise enough. We improve in that department.

“After that, we know how clinical he is. Everybody knows it.”

Guardiola also stated there was more to come from the Norwegian.

“Always Erling scores goals and it’s what he has to do. We are happy for another hat-trick, the quality of the finishing but he was involved with the game today,” Pep pointed out.

“He didn’t lose one ball and he played unbelievable - not just with the ball but also defensively and offensively. He gave an extra pass.

“I’m really pleased for him but now officially pre-season is over and the national break starts the real season so we see how he recovers for this amount of games.

“We’re really pleased to have one title already (the Community Shield) and nine points - the season starts after 10 or 11 fixtures.

“But it is important for us after the short preparation for most of the players and after winning the Premier League last season we see that they are still there, they want to compete and play good and understand the processes.”