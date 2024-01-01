Man City boss Guardiola: Brentford offered us good lesson

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola stated that his team enjoyed some good fortune this weekend.

The Premier League champions won 2-1 against Brentford, with Erling Haaland bagging a brace.

Despite Brentford proving equal to the Citizens, Haaland’s scoring ability proved the difference.

“It’s important we don’t drop points, it’s a good lesson,” said Guardiola post-game.

“We were lucky with the deflection Erling scored. The players know it. 

“That’s why at half time, I didn’t say anything. There will be a lot of surprises with this number of games and one day we are going to drop points. 

“With a really tough game, we survived and with our mentality we adjusted. We did really well with our process to find the right moments.”

