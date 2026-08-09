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Maldini: Guardiola had already picked Italy team before rejection call

Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.Profimedia

Italy legend Paolo Maldini has revealed just how close Pep Guardiola was to accepting an offer to take charge of the Italy national team.

The 55-year-old was given a proposal from the Italian Federation last month as part of their push to secure a big-name replacement for Gennaro Gattuso.

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Guardiola is currently unattached, after an incredible decade at Manchester City, but in the end he opted against the offer as he wants dedicate more time to his family to recharge following his exit from City. 

Maldini has since resigned from his role as technical director - after just two weeks in the job - due to his opposition over the decision not to hire Andrea Pirlo.

In the ensuing chaos, Roberto Mancini has come back into the role, and Maldini claims a little more persuasion could have secured Guardiola's signature.

"With Guardiola, we studied the squads, from the U17s upwards. He even started writing the lineups.

"Money was not a factor as Guardiola told us: 'Give me one euro less than the last national team coach was earning and I'm ready'.

"He was tired after 10 exhausting years in the Premier League. He didn't turn down the job because of money."

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Premier LeaguePep GuardiolaPaolo MaldiniItalyManchester City

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