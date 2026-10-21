Mac Allister: Iraola has fixed Liverpool issue that 'wasn't right' under Arne Slot

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has praised the key impact on the squad made by new boss Andoni Iraola.

Iraola accepted Liverpool's offer to replace Arne Slot back in June, after the Dutch coach led the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut 2024/25 season, but then struggled to replicate that level in 2025/26.

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From his 11 matches in charge so far, Iraola has won seven, drawn three and lost one. The latest victory coming in the UEFA Champions League as part of a 4-3 comeback at home to Villarreal.

Mac Allister scored twice on the night, as Iraola opted to play him in a more advanced role, and the Argentinian claimed the mood around the camp has changed drastically.

"Last year was a really difficult year for all of us. It's clear I was not at my best level - and I'm the first one to say that - I have no problem. Something wasn't right in the group and this manager changed it.

"That's really important. The way we play, is quite different - I don't like to compare, but I feel good right now and that's what I enjoy."