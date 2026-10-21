How Liverpool bounced back from slow start to seal Villarreal victory

Liverpool went into Tuesday night's Champions League encounter against Villarreal knowing that they'd beaten the Yellow Submarine on the last three occasions when the two teams had met, dating back to 2016.

During the course of those three wins, the Reds had scored eight goals and conceded just two, and so it wouldn't have been in anyone's thinking that the visitors to Anfield would take the lead in only the fourth minute.

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Huge error from Van Dijk

Georges Mikautadze placed his effort beyond Alisson to silence the Kop, but in truth, the chance only came about because of a huge error from Virgil Van Dijk, the Dutchman heading his supposed clearance straight into the path of the Georgian.

Rio Ngumoha would have Liverpool's first chance of any description a few minutes later, though his effort was blocked and only added to the home side's early frustrations.

The youngster was the liveliest of any Reds player, and his 12 touches in the Villarreal box before he was subbed off later in the game were more than double any player from either side could manage.

Despite such evident trickery and application, the visitors continued to set the pace.

Villarreal continue setting the early pace

Efforts from Nathan Saliba (twice), Tajon Buchanan and Sergi Cardona came and went, with the Liverpool defence at sixes and sevens.

Thankfully, Kostas Tsimikas was having the game of his life, winning 100% of his tackles, and generally making a nuisance of himself.

Liverpool vs Villarreal - Match stats Flashscore

Across the 90 minutes, he would go on to make three interceptions, complete two of three attempted dribbles, contest 13 one-on-ones, nine of which he won, and also win back possession on 10 separate occasions, more than anyone on the pitch.

Not even he could do anything about Villarreal's second goal, however.

Cardona in acres of space

With the entire back four caught upfield, the visitors simply scythed through the midfield, and when Saliba found Cardona galloping towards the Kop, there was daylight between him and Liverpool's defence.

A simple finish past Alisson saw the defenders feel the goalkeeper's wrath, for it was all too easy for the visitors, and half an hour hadn't even elapsed.

Fortunately, Tsimikas was on hand to provide the corner which was met brilliantly by Alexis Mac Allister just a few minutes later, to halve the deficit.

Liverpool vs Villarreal - Top players Flashscore

The combative Argentinian was certainly putting himself about, winning almost all of his ground and aerial one-on-ones, despite being one of the smallest players on the pitch.

Araujo gets Liverpool back on level terms

Though it can't be said that Liverpool had the momentum despite getting back into the match at a crucial point, Ronald Araujo's back-post header in stoppage time - his only touch in the Villarreal box all game -saw the teams head into the break level.

The big Uruguayan has quickly become a fan favourite, and it's easy to understand why, given his 100% commitment to the cause.

Oddly enough, he was the only member of Liverpool's back four who didn't attempt a tackle in the game or make any interceptions, but he was also the only one to win 100% of all his duels.

Being subbed off at half-time for Florian Wirtz seemed an odd decision from Andoni Iraola, though the German was quickly into his stride and saw two efforts go begging within 10 minutes of his introduction.

Catch up on all the Liverpool vs Villarreal match stats with Flashscore!

Gakpo and Gravenberch dominant

That period of the game was all Liverpool's, as they dominated possession with a collective 78% of the ball.

Cody Gakpo had begun to get a sight of goal, though the Dutchman's best work was being done in the physical exchanges. No one came close to his 15 one-on-ones attempted, nor the nine which were won.

Liverpool vs Villarreal - Momentum shift Flashscore

Alongside the equally competitive Ryan Gravenberch, it was from that platform that the hosts began to build up a head of steam.

So much so that after Santiago Mourino's shot for the visitors in the 40th minute, Liverpool had the next 11 efforts before Mac Allister bagged his second in the 65th.

Wirtz makes it four

The pendulum had very definitely swung the hosts' way by this point, and just three minutes later, Gakpo set up Wirtz for Liverpool's fourth.

Although Tani Oluwaseyi bagged a late third for the visitors to make the scoreline a little more respectable, on balance of play, the Premier League outfit deserved the three points.

Trey Nyoni's performance, whilst understated when compared with some of his teammates, deserves plaudits.

His 81 minutes on the pitch saw a joint-best 94.3% pass completion, the winning back of possession on seven occasions, the winning of 50% of all his duels, and two of his three attempted tackles completed successfully.

Trey Nyoni's match card vs Villarreal Flashscore

For the 19-year-old, it represented the most minutes he's played in a Liverpool shirt this season, and he didn't disappoint.

Coincidentally, the win for the Reds was the first time they'd won a UCL game after going two goals down since May 3rd, 2022 - when they beat Villarreal (3-2).